Nicole Kidman Sings Christina Aguilera Song With Fast & Furious Star, “Breathtaking”

When not filming a Hollywood movie or spending time with her country music star husband, Australian singer Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman (The Hours, Cold Mountain) also sings. When the Oscar winner shared the gorgeous duet below, “Say Something” with actor/singer Luke Evans, her fans went wild with praise. More than one has replied: “Stunning.”

The duet — a cover of Christina Aguilera‘s 2013 song with A Great Big World — is on Evans’ upcoming album, A Song For You, which will be released on Friday, November 4.

The video is reminding fans of Kidman’s role in the musical Moulin Rouge! (with Ewan McGregor, below) and is provoking others to ask why she hasn’t sung a duet with her husband yet. (Kidman recorded her vocal for Say Something in Urban’s Nashville studio.)

As an actor, Luke Evans is known for many roles including Owen Shaw in Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7. In the first film, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) asks Dominic (Vin Diesel) to take down Owen.

Get ready to see more of Evans: He is playing Gaston in the upcoming Disney series Beauty and the Beast with Rita Ora as Beauty and Josh Gad (Frozen) as LeFou.