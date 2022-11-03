A May–December romance is a relationship between two people with a considerable age difference. An example of such a relationship is Richard Gere and Winona Ryder in the 2000 film Autumn in New York. In traditional Hollywood movies, the man is often older than the woman. (Think Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt in Something’s Gotta Give.)

The upcoming Todd Haynes film titled May December stars Natalie Portman, 41, Julianne Moore, 61, and rising star Charles Melton, 31. (See Melton below with his Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch).

In May December, Portman plays an actress who’s doing research for a film about a couple (Moore and Benton) whose “notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation” twenty years ago. They’re still married and are now empty-nesters.

For the role, Portman is rocking soft long bangs, a navy blazer and cool Ray-Bans.

When not filming May December, Portman supports local small businesses as seen above at a pottery shop.