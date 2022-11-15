Missy Peregrym Nearly Gets Clotheslined on ‘FBI’ Set, “Caught a Baddie”

Hollywood star Missy Peregrym returns to the popular CBS crime drama FBI as Agent Maggie Bell on the Season 5 episode ‘Ready or Not.’ In the episode, Maggie returns from medical leave — in real life, Peregrym was on maternity leave. As seen below, Peregrym brought her new born baby on the set.

On FBI, Maggie returns in time to help her colleagues, Agents OA Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) and Stuart Scola (John Boyd) to investigate two homicides: a law student on track to attend the FBI Academy and a young man with possible gang ties.

When Peregrym shared the behind-the-scenes video above, of she jumping around with Zaki and Boyd in a circular dance, she captioned it: “Just caught a baddie.” One fan noted: “You almost got clotheslined!”

One fan thought Peregrym did get clotheslined “but she was having so much fun she didn’t care xD.” Another chimed in: “The wheels came off the bus there at the end.” As seen in the photo above, Peregrym is happy to be back on FBI.

FBI airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET, right before its spinoffs FBI: International at 9 pm and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 pm.