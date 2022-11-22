Mindy Kaling Stuns in Corset Thigh High ‘Revenge’ Dress, “Those Legs!”

Comedic actress Mindy Kaling is known for her popular TV series The Mindy Kaling Show (as Mindy Lahiri) and for her role as Kelly Kapoor in the long-running cult classic The Office.

It was on the set of The Office where Kaling met B.J. Novak (Ryan Howard). The two dated on and off for years. Novak is the godfather of Kaling’s two children — the identity of the children’s biological father has not been revealed.

Moving on, the single mom is now flaunting her curves in sexy little black dresses. When Kaling shared the Versace corset thigh high slit dress above, her fans and famous friends went wild with praise and fire emojis. Her Office co-star Angela Kinsey replied: “Dead.”

Stay-at-home mom and New York Times bestseller writer Kelly Oxford (Everything Is Perfect When You’re a Liar) wrote: “Revenge dress.“

When she walked out wearing another stunning corset dress by Versace (above), one fan wrote; “Ok guys, a quick show of hands: who else thinks Mindy just looks hotter with each look?” Kinsey replied: “Stop it! So Gorgeous!”

When Olivia Munn saw Kaling in the mini dress above, she wrote: “Those legs!“

Get ready to see more of Kaling: Season 2 of her HBO Max teen dramedy The Sex Lives of College Girls premiered on November 17.