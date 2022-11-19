Michelle Monaghan Dances in Sheer Smoky Lace Dress, “A Daring Look”

Hollywood movie star Michelle Monaghan is perhaps best known for her role as Julia Meade in the action spy film series Mission: Impossible with Tom Cruise.

When not on a TV or movie set, Monaghan often models.

When she shared the video below, of her dancing barefoot in a sheer “smoky lace” dress in a park, she wrote: “When that @shopdoen holiday collection drops…”

That stunning dress with the fitted bodice is by design house DÔEN and it’s called the Celestia Dress. It’s made from sheer tulle and diaphanous silk organza. It’s designed “to let the light shine through,” and can be paired with a slip or “for a more daring look” paired with nude underpinings. Looks like Monaghan opted for the latter.

Get ready to see more of Monaghan: she will appear next on the big screen in The Family Plan with Mark Walhberg, who plays a former top assassin who lives incognito as a family man in the suburbs and “must take his unsuspecting family on the run when his past catches up to him.”