Melissa Rauch Plays Judge In ‘Night Court’ Reboot With John Larroquette, No Bull

Celebrity Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik reunites with her former The Big Bang Theory co-star Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) at the quiz show’s quarterfinal round six. Rauch is competing against two other comedic actors: the legendary TV star Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond), and Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island).

Get ready to see more of Melissa: she stars in the upcoming reboot of Night Court. She plays the protagonist, Judge Abby Stone, who presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew.

John Larroquette reprises his role as prosecutor Dan Fielding. According to imdb, the actor Richard Moll who played bailiff “Bull,” declined to reprise his role.

The late stand-up comedian Harry Anderson played the protagonist, Judge Harry T. Stone, in the original series in the 1980s.

Celebrity Jeopardy airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 9 pm, featuring celebrities Jaime Camil, Michael Rapaport and June Diane Raphael.