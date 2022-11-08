Melissa Fumero “Twisting That Knife” in Netflix Series ‘Blockbuster’

Actress Melissa Fumero is known for her role as NYPD Detective Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine with Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz and Terry Crews, among others. The cop comedy ended after eight seasons in 2021 (see farewell video below).

Fumero is now promoting her new show — the new Netflix series Blockbuster with Randall Park (Young Rock, Fresh Off the Boat). The situation is ironic as, in real life, Netflix pretty much put the video rental company out of business and is now “pouring salt on the wound” by making a show out of its demise.

Or as one fan summarized: “Duuude Netflix pulling a show about the company they destroyed is a huge flex.” Another chimed in: “Totally twisting that knife.”

Fumero fans are exciting to she her back in action and many have already binged watch the first season. As one fan wrote: “Awesome season, I’m already desperately waiting for 2nd season.” Blockbuster fans are already hoping for the main characters — Timmy (Park) and Eliza (Fumero) — to connect romantically in the second season.