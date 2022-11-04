Marlo Thomas, 84, Pushes Daughter’s Buttons in ‘A Magical Christmas Village’ Hallmark Movie

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movie A Magical Christmas Village is Summer (Alison Sweeney). Right before the holidays, Summer invites her mother, Vivian (Marlo Thomas), to move in with her and her young daughter Chloe (Maesa Nicholson).

As seen in the sneak peek video above, Summer says “My mom pushes my buttons.”

While settling, Vivian introduces Chloe to family traditions including displaying a Christmas village of figurines (which turns out to be magical).

As an actress, Marlo Thomas, 84, is famous for her TV roles as That Girl (Ann Marie) and Friends (Rachel’s mom Sandra Green, photo below), among many others.

She also leads fundraising efforts for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which was founded by her late father Danny Thomas in 1962. Thomas is married to her husband of 42 years, former TV talk show host Phil Donahue.

A Magical Christmas Village premieres on Hallmark Channel on Friday, November 4 at 8 pm.