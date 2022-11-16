Mark Wahlberg’s Daughter, 12, Fearlessly Jumps Horse, “Don’t Worry?”

When not on a Hollywood movie set or working out at one of his F45 gyms or opening a new Wahlburgers restaurant, actor Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter, The Departed, Boogie Nights) spends time with his family.

He and his wife, former model Rhea Durham Wahlberg are the parents of four children (two boys, two girls) including daughter Grace.

The Wahlberg family recently moved to Nevada, where their 12-year-old Grace is a competitive equestrian.

When Mark Wahlberg shared the fearless jumping photo above, he wrote: “She always says don’t worry” with a flushed face emoji. Equestrians are telling Mark not to worry: “She’s got this dad.”

All of Grace’s work is paying off. As seen in the video above, she won 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th ribbons over one weekend.

Get ready to see more of Mark Wahlberg: he finished filming the action thriller Our Man from Jersey with Halle Berry (see below), and his action comedy The Family Plan with Michelle Monaghan is in production.