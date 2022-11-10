Mariah Carey Stretches Out in Lingerie and Stilettos With Boyfriend, “Gleeful Screaming”

Mega star Mariah Carey is known as a queen to her fans. So when Carey shared the home theater video below, of her wearing a diamond tiara (matching chandelier earrings and a stunning low hanging necklace) and watching the Season 5 premiere Netflix’s The Crown, her fans went wild with praise.

One fan wrote: “Mariah with her own crown watching The Crown. A literal Queen.” Another chimed in: “Sitting in my home with a diamond tiara is a mood.”

While stretching out on a diva-n, in a sexy lace lingerie ensemble and open-toe stilettos, Carey points out that the show is using her classic 1991 song, Emotions, in the episode.

The camera pans to her boyfriend of six years, dancer Bryan Tanaka (above on Valentine’s Day), watching the episode in an animal-print robe, and then pans back to the giant TV screen. Carey’s song is heard (“You got me feeling emotions”) right when “gleeful screaming” is heard from The Crown characters having fun on a yacht.

Get ready to see more of Mariah: she’s promoting her children’s holiday book, The Christmas Princess (The Adventures of Little Mariah), as seen above on Jimmy Fallon.