Country pop star Maren Morris has been in the news a lot this year, particularly after she exchanged words with Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany over social media and was referred to as a “lunatic country music person” by Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Morris responded by selling t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase and sending all proceeds to GLAAD.

Now the 32-year-old singer/songwriter is dancing in “circles around this town” on the beach in a tiny two-tone bandeau bikini.

Set to her song ‘Circles Around This Town,’ the video of Morris dancing around in a bikini on the beach was to celebrate her three Grammy Award nominations.

Morris’s fans are here for it. More than one replied: “Not bad for a lunatic country music person!” and “Way to go crazy country music singer!” Another female fan congratulated Morris and replied: “I want a body like that!”

Morris has been nominated for: Best Country Solo Performance (‘Circles Around This Town’), Best Country Album (Humble Quest), and Best Country Song (‘Circles Around This Town’).

Bonus: Morris’s husband, Ryan Hurd, is also nominated for as a songwriter for the hit song.