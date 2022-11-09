Maren Morris Stuns In Daring “Form-Skimming” Dress, Flaunts “Pickleball Legs”

For her performance at Austin City Limits, country pop star Maren Morris turned heads in a zebra-print dress with a tie-front fastening.

The design label, Rat & Boa, describe it as a “form-skimming jersey with a flattering waist tie, this style will take you seamlessly from statement day to sundown cocktails.”

Maren’s fans love the look and her “pickleball legs.”

When Maren’s stylist shared the super glamorous photos above, Khloe Kardashian replied, “Wow.”

Get ready to see more of of the singer/songwriter Maren Morris: she’s promoting her new album (her sixth!), Humble Quest, which features her hit single ‘The Furthest Thing.’ The last stop of her Humble Quest tour is Nashville, Tennessee at the Bridgestone Arena on December 2, 2022.