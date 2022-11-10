‘Man of Steel’ Stars Reunite on Law & Order Organized Crime, “Kryptonian Beauty and Badass Colonel”

On the Law & Order: Organized Crime episode, “All That Glitters,” an unexpected guest from NYPD Detective Elliott Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) past arrives to help take a gold smuggling operation down.

As seen in the sneak peek video above, Stabler says he “knows and trusts her: but then grills her about why she’s really in the States. Watch trailer below. That friend from his past is Tia Leonetti and she’s portrayed by Israeli-born actress Ayelet Zurer.

Meloni and Zurer have worked together before in 2013 film Man of Steel with Henry Cavill as Clark Kent and Amy Adams as Lois Lane. It’s a star-studded movie with Russell Crowe as Jor-El, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Diane Lane as Martha Kent and Kevin Costner as Jonathan Kent.

Meloni played the “badass” Colonel Hardy (above), and Zurer played the “kryptonian beauty” Lara Lor Van.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 pm ET on NBC, right after Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 9 pm and Law & Order at 8 pm.