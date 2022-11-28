Madonna’s Children “Don’t Look Happy,” Fans Worry “No Joy In These Photos”

The Material Girl showed off her most prized possessions with a generous Thanksgiving social media post, but fans expressed concern that Madonna‘s beautiful family didn’t seem to exude contentment.

“It’s really creepy how no one looks actually happy,” commented one fan, after swiping through the slide show featuring Madonna and all of her six children.

Madonna framed the family pics with the words “I am thankful for…” — and if there does seem to be a joyful face in the bunch it belongs to the matriarch. Given that Madonna is a genius-level master of images, it’s probably no accident that she chose a lovely shot of herself and her daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon to feature first in the batch.

Lourdes does look happy to be at Mom’s for the holiday.

In the photo, Lourdes exhibits a practiced take-charge aura of control, sharing the lens equally with her famous mother, if not stealing the scene a little. “Lourdes looks great though,” commented one fan.

Fans also expressed worry about Madonna’s face — saying that she looks unfamiliar in the photos.

After the customary hearts and love from the likes of Madonna pals Debi Mazar and Diplo, regular folk fans chimed in. “Can’t even recognize Madonna anymore,” wrote one, while another observes, “The daughter looks more like Madonna than Madonna.”

Fans wondered: Is it surgery or an app filter?

Besides Lourdes, there is Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere. But fans couldn’t find, even in the 10-year-olds, that spark of jollity they wanted. “There’s no joy in these photos,” wrote another fan.

Surely it’s worth noting that 10-year-olds in family photos — even in non-famous families — often look bored and less than enthused during obligatory holiday events. If Madonna’s kids are somehow — against all odds — even a little like other people’s children, she will be credited with having performed a virtual parenting miracle! When one fan asks, “Where are all the smiles?” it’s not so hard to hear that same question in Thanksgiving living rooms all over the country.

Stylish artist Perry Cooke may have struck the right note with this comment: “Omg can you guys in the comments get over yourselves? It’s just face app and super rich people.”

Besides, when Madonna’s kids didn’t look happy for Halloween, less was said about their “haunting fairytale”…