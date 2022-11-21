Ludacris Taunts UFC Champ Chuck Liddell in Vegas, “A Bare Knuckle Fight”

When not filming or promoting a Fast & Furious movie, rapper-turned-actor Ludacris is often on social media. With the video below, Ludacris announces that he’s “pound-for-pound the best fighter in the UFC,” and gets former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell to back him up.

Ludacris captioned the video: “Who Y’all Got In A Bare Knuckle Fight?”

That same day, Ludacris also hung out with Kevin Hart while performing at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Ludacris fans are going wild for the video and for Ludacris’s braids. As one wrote; “My boy got them braids back.” Another chimed in: “Yo the hair too neat.”

Get ready to see more of Liddell: Iceman (rocking a fanny pack above) has two movies in the works including Fight Another Day with Martin Kove (The Karate Kid), and Buckle Up with Michael Madsen and Tom Sizemore.