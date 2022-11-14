Lucy Liu Wows in Hot Pink Velvet Suit and Platform Stilettos, ‘Sumptuous’

Hollywood movie star Lucy Liu is known for her roles in movies including Chicago (Kitty Baxter), Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (O-ren Ishii) and Charlie’s Angels (Alex), and in TV series including Why Women Kill (Simone Grove) and Elementary (Joan Watson), among others.

Even when not on a movie or tv set, Liu is often “killing” it in front of a camera. When she shared the photo above, of her rocking a hot pink velvet suit by East London design house Temperly with gold platform stilettos, she wrote: “Suited up for good times.”

Temperly describes the “sumptuous” velvet suit as being “tailored to perfection” and “effortlessly blending masculine tailoring with a fitted feminine style.” Specifically, the “wide-legged trousers are immaculately tailored for a modern feminine look.” It’s certainly “a luxe look in a classic cut.”

Get ready to see more of Lucy Liu: she will appear next on the big screen in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is scheduled for March 17, 2023 release.