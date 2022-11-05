Lolo Jones Stuns in Black Leather Bikini for Criss Angel Magic Trick, “Wow!”

On the new CW series Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars, former child star Frankie Muniz (Malcolm in the Middle, Agent Cody Banks) and Olympian hurdler and bobsledder Lolo Jones try their hand in performing a magic trick known as “The Metamorphisis,” and in front of the master of illusion himself, Criss Angel.

When Lolo shared the sneak peek video below, of her rehearsing the trick in a black leather bikini with mesh bodysuit, her fans went wild with praise. More than one replied: “Wow!” Criss Angel replied: “Lolo you killed it!”

When one fan made a comment about her sexy wardrobe selection: “I thought it was a Dominatrix costume from Halloween,” Lolo replied: “Lol if you know me you know I’ve been a zombie for like 7 out of the last 10 years.”

Lolo also looks great in a “regular” bikini, too, as seen above and below.

She captioned the red hot bikini pics below: “no interruptions, no noise.”

Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars airs Saturdays at 8 pm ET on The CW, right before World’s Funniest Animals at 9 pm.