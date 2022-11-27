LL Cool J Delivers Best Line on ‘NCIS Los Angeles’ — Let It Burn

On the NCIS: Los Angeles episode ‘Let it Burn,’ while NCIS investigates an arson attack at Global West Ventures Corp, a naval defense contractor, Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) unknowingly meets Rountree’s (Caleb Castille) ex, FBI Special Agent Summer Morehurst (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut).

Above: Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as FBI Special Agent Summer Morehurst on NCIS: LA, Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

As seen in the sneak peek video below, Routree interrupts the meeting between Sam and Summer when he enters the room with just a towel wrapped around his waist. When Sam learns that the two know each other, he has fun in the awkward moment.

LL Cool J gets to the deliver the delicious line: “Wow. Well, isn’t this a pickle?” and he does so with aplomb.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10 pm ET on CBS, right after East New York at 9 pm and The Equalizer at 8 pm.