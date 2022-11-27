LL Cool J Delivers Best Line on ‘NCIS Los Angeles’ — Let It Burn

On the NCIS: Los Angeles episode ‘Let it Burn,’ while NCIS investigates an arson attack at Global West Ventures Corp, a naval defense contractor, Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) unknowingly meets Rountree’s (Caleb Castille) ex, FBI Special Agent Summer Morehurst (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut).
As seen in the sneak peek video below, Routree interrupts the meeting between Sam and Summer when he enters the room with just a towel wrapped around his waist. When Sam learns that the two know each other, he has fun in the awkward moment.
LL Cool J gets to the deliver the delicious line: “Wow. Well, isn’t this a pickle?” and he does so with aplomb.
NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10 pm ET on CBS, right after East New York at 9 pm and The Equalizer at 8 pm.