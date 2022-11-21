Lindsey Vonn Lifts Weights in ‘Blitz Red’ Sports Bra, Marvel Universal Ready

Former World Cup alpine ski racer and Olympic gold medalist Lindsay Vonn has been busy promoting her second book, Rise: My Story. In her first memoir, Vonn writes reveals “never-before-told stories of her life in the fast lane, her struggle with depression, and the bold decisions that helped her break down barriers on and off the slopes.”

When not promoting her book, Vonn is often modeling or working out at the gym — or both! With the photos series above, Vonn writes: “My Iron Paradise is a mindset more than a physical place. No distractions – no expectations other than my own. It’s where I ground myself in confidence for everything else I do.”

She’s wearing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s Under Armour ‘Blitz Red’ sports bra and matching leggings.

As seen and heard in the video above, Vonn says she’s pushing herself physically “to where I can go.” Vonn’s fans love the look. As one wrote: “When is Marvel Universe coming along to get you?” Vonn certainly looks ready.

