Lindsay Lohan Struts NYC Streets In Tiny Mini Dress, Stiletto Boots, “Extreme Ways”

Get ready to see and hear more from former child star Lindsay Lohan. The Parent Trap, Mean Girls star is promoting her new Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas.

In Falling for Christmas, the recently married Lohan plays the protagonist, Sierra Belmont. She’s described as “a young and newly engaged heiress” who days before Christmas, is diagnosed with amnesia after falling off a cliff while skiing. When she comes to, “she finds herself in the care of the handsome lodge owner: (Chord Overstreet).

Lohan is spreading the word about Falling for Christmas on morning talk shows (Good Morning America) and in magazines (Cosmopolitan, see photos above and below).

When Cosmo fashion stylist Cassie Anderson shared the video below, of Lohan strutting down a NYC street in a tiny mini dress and custom designed stilettos boots embellished with crystal flowers (both by designer Alexandre Vauthier), she wrote: “little BTS for the boots!” and chose the Moby song “Extreme Ways” for the vid.

Fall for Christmas bonus: Jack Wagner (When Calls the Heart, Melrose Place, General Hospital) plays Lindsay’s/Sierra’s wealthy father, Beauregard Belmont.

Falling for Christmas premieres on Netflix on Thursday, November 10, 2022.