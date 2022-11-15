Leighton Meester Dazzles in Sparkly Mini Dress, “I Know What Looks Good on Me”

Hollywood star Leighton Meester is known for her role as Blair on the popular TV series Gossip Girl (2007-2012). Since then Messter’s taken on more dramatic roles including the recent Netflix thriller The Weekend Away, which is set in Croatia and based on the bestselling novel of the same title by Sarah Alderson. Trailer below.

When not on a TV or movie set, Meester likes to shop. As seen in the Farfetch ad below, out of more than 500,000 cocktail dresses available at the online retailer’s website, Meester chooses a baby blue mini dress with silver sequins and a sparkly flared hem.

As she says with empowering confidence in the spot, “I know what I like. I know what looks good on me.”

Get ready to see more of Meester: she has finished filming another thriller, The River Wild. It’s about “a pair of siblings who love but distrust each other as they embark on a white-water rafting trip with a small group. One of their friends from childhood turns out to be more dangerous than he appears.”

In The River Wild, Meester shares the screen with her real-life husband, The O.C. actor Adam Brody (above), and her former Single Parents co-star Taran Killman (below) co-star. Meester and Killman play the brother and sister.

The River Wild, which was written and directed by Ben Ketai (StartUp), is scheduled for a 2023 release.