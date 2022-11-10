‘Law & Order SVU’ Star Molly Burnett as Blond Lingerie Model, Looks Totally Different

In the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode ‘Dead Ball,’ when the case against a popular sports star falls through, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) digs into the suspect’s past to uncover additional victims. The team’s young new detective Grace Muncy (Molly Burnett) is on the case, too, and reports to Benson.

Burnett is a brunette on the show but before playing a New York City cop on primetime TV, she was a blonde and a lingerie model as seen in the stunningly sexy photos above and below.

Fun fact: Burnett got her big break in acting when she landed the role of Melanie Jonas in the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives in 2008.

She also played lawyer Kelly Ann in the USA Network series Queen of the South.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET on NBC, right after Law & Order with Sam Waterson at 8 pm and right before Law & Order: Organized Crime with Christopher Meloni at 10 pm.