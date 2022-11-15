Lauren Graham’s New Book “Not Particularly Fair” Says Gilmore Girls Creator

Actress Lauren Graham is best known for her roles on Gilmore Girls (fast-talking single mom Lorelai Gilmore), Parenthood (Sarah Braverman) and more recently on the sports comedy drama The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Alex Morrow).

When not on a TV set, Graham is often writing. She is the author of four books including her debut novel, Someday, Someday, Maybe: A Novel (2013), and her most recent collection of essays, Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember, which was just released on November 15.

In Have I Told You This Already?, Graham reveals personal stories including the time she worked as a salesperson at Barneys, the upscale department store in New York City. In the essay ‘R.I.P. Barneys New York,’ Graham reveals that she “inadvertently shoplifted” from the store.

Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is helping promote the book (see above) and wrote a blurb for the book jacket.

Sherman-Palladino describes Have I Told You This Already? as “delicious” and “fast, furious, smart, and ridiculously funny.” The TV producer compares Graham’s comedic wit to Carole Lombard and writing to Dorothy Parker which Sherman-Palladino says is “not particular fair, actually. But then again, life never is.”

In the Zoom video above is Graham interviewing Sherman-Palladino (also the creator of The Amazing Mrs. Maisel). Graham asks the question she always hears from Gilmore Girls fans, “Are you going to do another revival?”