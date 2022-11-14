Lacey Chabert Models ‘Doodle Star’ Pajamas, Trolled by ‘When Calls the Heart’ Star

When not filming a Hallmark Channel movie, former Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert is selling her new clothing line, Lacey Chabert Collection exclusively for HSN. The “soft and cozy” collection includes mostly loungewear (pajamas), with a handful of leggings, jackets and dresses.

When Lacey shared the video above, of her in the “Doodle Star” pink with white stars pajama set, she wrote: “Happy shopping!”

When she shared the “I’m So Sleepy” video above, her former Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett replied: “I can’t even deal with this,” which prompted a fan to write: “cause they’re so fetch.” (Lacey’s character famously over-used the word ‘fetch’ in Mean Girls.)

When her former Wedding Veil co-star Kevin McGarry (now Canadian Mountie Nathan Grant on Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart) saw the video he replied: “Do they come in mens?!?” (No, the Lacey Chabert Collection is designed for women only.)

Hallmark movie fans love McGarry’s response and are suggesting that he get a set of Lacey’s PJs. As one wrote; “just get the petite pink ones, we’re waiting for a pic to post. Bathroom selfie is fine.”

Get ready to see more of Lacey: she stars in the upcoming ‘Countdown to Christmas’ holiday movie Haul out the Holly, which premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET.