Kristen Wiig “Looks Frazzled” With Ricky Martin on the Beach

Former Saturday Night Live star Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids) has been busy. She and actor Avi Rothman (Wonder Woman 1984) got married and in January 2020, the power couple became the parents of twins — a boy, Shiloh, and a girl, Luna.

When not spending time with her family, Wiig is back at work. She stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie with Allison Janney (Mom) and pop star Ricky Martin, among others. Wiig plays a woman desperate to join into Palm Beach’s high society.

As seen in the photo above, Wiig and Martin share the screen in what appears to be hilarious situations. Just Jared says Wiig — in the ridiculously large brimmed bonnet — and Martin — holding a trumpet — “look frazzled” on the beach together. We say the barefooted duo look like they’re having fun.

Wiig wears big hats in real life, too, as seen below talking a walk in Los Angeles with her family.

Mrs. American Pie, which “chronicles a woman reconstructing her identity in the 1960s after being dismissed by her husband and her entire social circle,” is executive produced by Laura Dern (Little Big Lies), who also stars.