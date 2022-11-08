Kristen Stewart Hides Tattoo for Female Bodybuilder Movie, ‘Love Lies Bleeding’

Hollywood movie star Kristen Stewart is known for her roles in films including Spencer (as Lady Diana, Princess of Wales) and The Twilight Saga (as Bella Swan), among others. The 32-year-old will appear next in the romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding.

According to the post above, she plays a “protective lover” of a female champion bodybuilder. The plot is “centered on the extreme qualities it takes to succeed in the competitive world of bodybuilding.”

Fans who are (literally) following Stewart report that the distinct tattoo on her right arm is covered for the role. In the photo below is Stewart filming Love Lies Bleeding (note ripped, sleeveless gym t-shirt).

Above and below are photos of Kristen Stewart’s tattoo which is a replica of the “light bulb eye” from Pablo Picasso’s famous 1937 anti-war painting, Guernica.

Love Lies Bleeding also stars Oscar Award winner Ed Harris (Pollock), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games), Dave Franco (Neighbors), Katy O’Brian (Z Nation), and Anna Baryshnikov (Dickinson), among others. Rose Glass (Saint Maud) directs.

Based on the photo above and gym video below, it appears that O’Brian is playing the bodybuilder whom Kristen’s character wants to protect.