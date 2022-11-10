Kourtney Kardashian Barker Uses Babydoll Negligee Polaroid Look To Push “Wellness”

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is promoting her new ‘Kourtney Barker Wellness’ line by making an intimate pitch on social media with some faux-Polaroid pics in a black lacy babydoll negligee.

Barker is working what looks like the old Calvin Klein lane, with a blurred focus on the sexy solitude of a model. But in this case, the model is a star and the owner of the brand.

Barker isn’t wearing much literally here, but she certainly wears a lot of hats for the brand — and for the Poosh shop, where you can get it.

Still fans are wondering if the pics are — heaven forbid — meant to distract (and enchant) because the product has little else to distinguish it, beyond the Kardashian name.

“So in order to sell a product you have to ‘advertise’ with provocative photos? Why not just tell the benefits of the product and why it is more healthy/better choice?” asks one commenter, who apparently has not been following the Kardashian playbook!

Another who also didn’t receive the playbook asks: “What is the point of some of these photos….?”

The point is to make people talk about the pictures, of course, and the product — and to stoke the kind of curiosity all effective advertising stokes.

It’s a busy world and to send a marketing message hurtling through the static so that it hits its audience requires creating an escort for the brand. Kourtney Kardashian Barker in bed in her negligee is that escort, knifing through the noise with blurry fake Polaroids. She is very good at the job.

As one fan writes: “You look so beautiful and happy recently. Whatever you’re doing is working!”

Her new husband thinks so too, and has the top comment here below. “It’s that last pic for me,” writes Travis Barker, knowing the medium and ensuring the swipes.