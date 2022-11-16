Kevin Hart Takes His Barber To The Beach, “Bro Living The Best Barber Life Ever!”

“50 years of fly and cool wrapped up into one guy,” writes comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart, about the man who keeps his lid looking crisp and movie star ready — Barber John Burgandee “Burg” Clausell.

If there’s an easy way to distinguish how celebrities live from how regular folk get on, maybe it’s this: evidently Hart takes his barber with him on vacation! To the beach! (Second swipe for ocean view.) And to the big tuxedo-required parties! Note: Hart and “Burg” have been close for two decades.

As one observer (who doubtless just signed up at barber school) notes: “Bro living the best barber life ever!!“

John Burgandee “Burg” Clausell doesn’t just cut Hart’s hair either — he’s on the inside and so he sometimes gets to play the game. Check out the funny TKO segment below with “Burg” and Hart, where “The Burg man is gonna get paid…”

Hey, Hart was just giving back with the birthday shout. Clausell gave Hart the look below for his birthday, and celebrated it on Instagram.

Might be “the number 5” or it might be “casket fresh,” as Clausell describes it. As one barber in the comments admits: “Barber to barber this some best work I’ve seen. Wish to learn some tricks from you OG!”

Clausell works out of the Platinum Cuts Barbershop In Inglewood/LA. Platinum Cuts at 233 S. La Brea, Inglewood, CA to be specific, if you want to drop by and get your Kevin Hart Number 5 done. Just call ahead and make sure Burg and Hart aren’t at the beach!