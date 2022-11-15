Kerry Washington Flaunts Plunging Back Dress, “Maximum Sculpting”

Hollywood movie star Kerry Washington is known for her roles in films including Ray (Della Bay Robinson) and Django Unchained (Broomhilda von Shaft) and in popular TV series including Little Fires Everywhere (Mia) and Scandal (White House PR powerhouse Olivia Pope).

When not on a TV or movie set, Washington is often turning heads on a red carpet.

As seen above and below at the Baby2Baby annual fundraising event, Washington slicks back her long hair and flaunts her curves in a black bra, polka-dot dress with a hip-high slit.

In the photos below, Washington is helping celebrity stylist Law Roach promote his new clothing collection with designer Herve Leger. The sheer layered midi dress with bold cutouts and a plunging back below is called DAYA. The dress is also described as providing “Strong compression for maximum sculpting.” Be sure to swipe to see all angles!

Get ready to see more of Washington: she’s promoting the newly released Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil with Charlize Theron.

Washington will appear next in the upcoming comedy series Unprisoned created by writer Tracy McMillan (Good Girls Revolt, Satisfaction). It’s about “a therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Delroy Lindo, see above) gets out of prison and moves to her house to live with her and her teenage son.”