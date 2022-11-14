Kelly Clarkson Stuns in Playful Denim Mini Dress and Satin Boots, “A Statement Twist”

When not hosting her musical TV talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, the former American Idol winner and country pop star sensation is often striking a pose as seen below.

For the CMA Awards, Clarkson wore a denim jacket mini dress with a handkerchief hem, puff sleeves and an hourglass waist, is designed by the legendary Alexander McQueen. With the “playful” belted dress, Clarkson wore a pair of long satin boots with a chain and crescent gold detailing.

The pointed toe stilettos are by design house Zimmermann, which describes the 3-inch heels as “a statement twist.”

As seen above, Clarkson performed the song ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce, who both wore denim mini dress, too. Check out the behind-the-scenes videos above and below.