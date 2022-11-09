It’s been an exciting year for Hollywood movie star Keke Palmer (Barbershop 2, Hustlers, True Jackson, VP). She slayed in Jordan Peele‘s 2022 horror movie Nope, and now she’s launching her own podcast, Baby This Is Keke Palmer, exclusively on Amazon Music (watch hilarious and adorable promotional video below).

When the 29-year-old entertainer showed up at the CFDA Awards, in a blue floral print off-shoulder balloon sleeve gown with a thigh-high slit and matching belt and boots from designer Caroline Herrera‘s 2023 Spring/Summer Collection — Keke’s fans went wild for the look.

Keke is still dealing with the after effects of her pregnant April Fool’s Day prank (see below).

Keke Palmer shares that she was joking when she announced earlier today that she was pregnant. At the time, Keke was trending as fans shared their opinions! Thoughts Roomies?! pic.twitter.com/sXNoWrIYXr — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 2, 2022

Fans are convinced she’s pregnant now, as one wrote: “Whew keke that baby got you glowing.” Another chimed in: “The baby making you glow.” And more than one fan are asking Keke to “show us the bump.”