Keira Knightley Questions Cops, Breaks Glass Ceiling in ‘Boston Strangler’ Movie

Two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley is known for her roles in films including The Pirates of the Caribbean, Pride & Prejudice, and The Imitation Game, among others. Get ready to see more of her and with an American accent.

In the upcoming thriller Boston Strangler, she plays Loretta McLaughlin, the real-life reporter who first connected the murders and broke the story of the Boston Strangler (aka Albert DeSalvo).

She and fellow female reporter Jean Cole (Carrie Coon, Gone Girl) broke the proverbial glass ceiling in the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer.

When the scene above was shared on Instagram, one fan wrote: “Keira Knightley snaps into character as Loretta McLaughlin as she lights a cigarette, while filming a snowy scene for ‘Boston Strangler.'”

In real life, after writing a series about the Boston Strangler for The Record American, McLaughlin joined the Boston Globe’s editorial page as the deputy editor, and subsequently rose to the position of editor of the editorial page. McLaughlin died in 2018; she was 90.

Above is a scene featuring Knightley interviewing a cop in a parking lot. The Boston Strangler film was directed and written by Matt Ruskin (Crown Heights).