Katharine McPhee Stops Traffic, Has Wardrobe Malfunction on Rodeo Drive

When not singing her heart out with her husband, composer David Foster, former American Idol runner-up and actress Katharine McPhee (Smash, Scorpion) is promoting her debut eponymous fine jewelry collection, KMF (Katharine McPhee Foster).



As seen in the video below, the new mom took over Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills for the launch pop up.

While filming in the middle of the famous street, McPhee has a wardrobe malfunction. When she spreads out her arms in excitement, the clasp holding her plunging neckline blouse comes undone and viewers are treated to a glimpse of McPhee’s pretty white lace bra.

One fan replied to the mishap: “You’re too cute and the snap popping hilarious!! I have that too and I can’t tell you how many times that’s happened to me just bust out laughing when I saw that!!”

Get ready to see more of McPhee: she’s also promoting her duet with hubby Foster, a version of Jingle Bell Rock, which is on their upcoming Christmas music EP, to be released the day after Thanksgiving, on Friday, November 25.