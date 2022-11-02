Katey Sagal’s Daughter Releases Debut Single, “Annie Lennox Vibes”

On The Conners episode ‘Take This Job and Shove It Twice,’ while Louise (Katey Sagal) loses her job at Casita Bonita and tries working with Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) at the Lunch Box, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) receives a promotion at her company, which she quickly regrets accepting.

When not filming The Conners, Katey is often singing on stage or promoting the music of her daughter Sarah Grace White. The young singer just released her debut single, “Touching.” Watch White dance and sing in the video below.

Fans say: “Reminds me a little of Tori Amos back in the day!” and “I was thinking Annie Lennox, but Tori too!” More than one picked up on “Annie Lennox vibes.”

We hear it. Check out Annie Lennox’s video for one of her first solo singles, Walking on Broken Glass. (And, yes, that’s Hugh Laurie and John Malkovich in powered wigs.)

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before The Goldbergs at 8:30 pm.