June Diane Raphael Stuns in “Outrageous” Plunging Tuxedo Dress to “Sexy” Wedding

On Season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White welcome three new actors who spin the legendary Wheel for their charity of choice.

Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin) plays for Girls Who Code, Michael Rapaport (Only Murders in the Building, Friends) plays for Toys for Tots, and June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie) plays for Oceana.

Raphael looks stunning in an orange dress on Wheel but take a look at the black, plunging tuxedo jacket she wore to a friend’s “sexy” wedding, below. Raphael said: “Dress code was ‘try to outdo us’ so I did what I had to do. As one fan replied: “This is outrageous!”

She wore another blazer as a dress to a Grace and Frankie red carpet event (above), and a sexy black ruched dress below to RuPaul’s DragCon.

Get ready to see more of Raphael: she stars in the hulu series Everything’s Trash with Phoebe Robinson (Jax) and will appear next in the comedy film Scrambled about “a broke, single millennial” who “unleashes an existential crisis when she freezes her eggs.”

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on ABC, right after Celebrity Jeopardy! at 8 pm.