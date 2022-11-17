Juliette Lewis Stuns In Plunging “Vixen” Dress With High Slit and Stilettos

Hollywood movie star Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear, Natural Born Killers) has been busy this year. In addition to her hit series Yellowjackets with Christina Ricci and Queer as Folk with Kim Cattrall, the Oscar Award nominee steals scenes in the new series Welcome to Chippendales.

Lewis plays Denise, a young woman who falls in love with the Chippendales culture, works with the choreographer (Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus), and sews costumes for the male strippers including breakaway pants.

Lewis turned heads at the premiere in a stunning plunging black dress with a thigh-high slit and ankle strap stilettos. Lewis captioned the red carpet series above: “Because maybe you need a lil more VIXEN in you feed?“

That sexy satiny dress is by designer Alexandre Vauthier, who describes the “high-low gown” as having a “body-con silhouette” with a gathered side which offers “flattering detailing.” Indeed.

Welcome to Chippendales premieres on hulu on Tuesday, November 22.