Juliette Lewis Gives Breakaway Pants to Male Strippers, ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

The upcoming hulu series Welcome to Chippendales tells the story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started the stripper troupe, Chippendales, in Los Angeles. Banerjee is portrayed by Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley). The series is created by Robert Siegel of Tommy and Pam fame.

Oscar nominated Hollywood star Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers, Cape Fear) plays Denise, a young woman who falls in love with the Chippendales culture, works with the choreographer (Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus), and manages the New York Chippendales club and national tours.

As seen in the sneak peek video above, Denise introduces breakaway pants to the club. Lewis captioned it: “Give Denise a sewing machine and witness magic.”

Welcome to Chippendales premieres on hulu on November 22, 2022.