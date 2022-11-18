Julianne Hough Flaunts Gorgeous Legs at Sexy NYC Club, “Unfair”

Former Dancing with the Stars and America’s Got Talent judge Julianne Hough is promoting her upcoming holiday show in New York City with the “very alluring” video below.

Set to the jazzy song “It Don’t Mean a Thing” by Club des Belugas, the video pans the sexy legs of the professional dancer and a collection of equally sexy shoes.

Hough’s fans are going wild for the sneak peek. One fan replied: “You in black hosiery is unfair,” while another chimed in “very very nice legs.”

With the promo above, set to the Jamie Cullum big band swing song ‘Hang Your Lights’ — which includes the lyric ‘You can hang your lights on me‘ — Hough flaunts those gorgeous legs in a backless mini dress and stunning platform stilettos.

She captioned the video: “Get ready to sing, dance and celebrate the holidays with me at the intimate and sexy Paradise Club in NYC!” Proof of the club’s sexiness seen below.

Hough’s show runs from December 9 to December 17 at the Paradise Club, which is located in the Times Square Edition Hotel.

Hough’s brother, DWTS Mirror Ball champion Derek Hough, approves of this message. He replied: “This is awesome J!!!!” with a fire emoji. And fellow DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba chimed in: “This is awesome!!!! Oohhh.. I wanna see you! ❤️❤️ miss you!”