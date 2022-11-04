Josh Brolin’s Daughter, ‘Yellowstone’ Star Eden Brolin Releases Album, “Listen With Cigar”

Hollywood movie star Josh Brolin (Avengers, No Country for Old Men, Inherent Vice) is the father of actress Eden Brolin, who currently plays rodeo barrel racer Mia (Jimmy’s girlfriend) on the popular Western family drama on Paramount, Yellowstone.

When not filming Yellowstone with Kevin Costner, Eden sings.

She’s the lead singer of the band Atta Boy (below), which just released its third studio album, Crab Park.

Her father proudly promotes the new album in the video below. “It’s f–king awesome, so proud of you,” he yells.

Josh’s fans are promising to listen to the album and to “listen with a cigar.” Josh Brolin is a cigar smoker.

It’s been a busy year for Eden: she got married in May to musician/actor Cameron Crosby (Keyboardist Teddy on A Million Little Things). See wedding photo below.

Get ready to see more of Josh Brolin: he will appear next on the big screen in Dune: Part II with his No Country for Old Men co-star Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh and Zendaya, among others. Dune 2 is scheduled for a November 2023 release.