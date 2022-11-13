Jordana Brewster Hypnotizes In Hot Pink Crop Top and Sheer Skirt, “Dreamy”

When not filming or promoting the latest Fast & Furious movie, actress Jordana Brewster often models. When she shared the video below, of her twirling in a long sleeved knitted crop top and matching long sheer skirt (by design label St. John), she wrote that she’s honored to be a “Baby2Baby angel” and congratulated the nonprofit for raising 12 million dollars.

Baby2Baby provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

Jordana’s fans are going wild for Jordana’s hot pink ensemble. As one wrote: “Hypnotized.”

This year’s Baby2Baby annual gala celebrated Kim Kardashian (see below).

Get ready to see more of Jordana: after the May 2023 premiere of Fast X, she will appear on the screen in Hello Stranger with Robbie Amell. The sci-fi thriller is about “a humanoid A.I.’s attempt to win over a widow’s heart places it in the path of a government agent trying to stop the rise of machine consciousness.” Hello Stranger is directed by Jordan’s former Lethal Weapon director, April Mullen.