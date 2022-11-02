John Stamos To Play “Dangerously Charming” Singer in Jessica Simpson ‘Open Book’ Pilot

When Amazon Freevee announced that singer/actor John Stamos (Big Shot, Fuller House, Full House) and singer/actress Katelyn Tarver are starring in a pilot based on Jessica Simpson‘s memoir ‘Open Book’), Tarver shared the Deadline headline below and wrote: “So freaking excited.”

Tarver plays a young, gorgeous and talented singer named Sadie Sparrow who teams up with a veteran musician named Butch (Stamos) who is now in charge of writing songs for the young pop star. Butch is described as “self-destructive” and having “one-too-many divorces and far too many drinks.” And yet, he “still maintains a dangerous charm and his signature voice.” Things get awkward between the two.

Jessica Simpson now (below) and then (above).

Jessica Simpson, who executive produces the series, wrote to Tarver: “it is an honor to find myself in your eyes,” and to Stamos: “I am VERY ready to watch you break the mold as Butch Thorne, always makin us swoon!”

.@JessicaSimpson opens up about @JohnMayer in more of her interview with @hodakotb airing tomorrow on @TODAYshow: "We were great at intimacy. We were great at loving each other. That was easy, but the relationship was very complex…I went back close to 9 times." pic.twitter.com/4Y9uLkSJQm — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) February 3, 2020

Above is Jessica Simpson promoting Open Book on Today and talking about her real-life complex relationship with singer/songwriter John Mayer, who is good friends with Stamos.