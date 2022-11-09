John Salley Names NBA All-Time Starting 5, Almost Forgets Michael Jordan

NBA legend John Salley played on a lot of great basketball teams with a lot of great players during his long NBA career. And when he wasn’t playing ball for the Pistons, Bulls and Lakers, Salley could be found in the clubs.

No, not the hotspot clubs where NBA stars usually gather in the wee hours — Salley headed for the comedy clubs. If he wasn’t grabbing a rebound, the aspiring comedian was delivering a punchline.

.@thejohnsalley says 7 people would’ve been punched in the face on this team 🤣@ClubShayShay pic.twitter.com/zsBcN29xaB — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 8, 2022

He’s still at it, as you can see in the video above. Shannon Sharpe asks Salley to name the All-Time Starting 5 of his former teammates. Having won four NBA titles with three different teams in four different decades, Salley had to think.

And the first NBA player he thought of, after Shaquille O’Neal, was former Pistons center Bill Laimbeer! Salley quickly adds Dennis Rodman and Kobe Bryant to his lineup before realizing — wait a minute — that he had spoken too fast! (Salley blamed a shot of cognac for his troubles.)

But then all was right with the world again as Salley remembered that Michael Jordan should maybe make his list, then added Jordan nemesis Isiah Thomas. He scratched Laimbeer. Laimbeer can’t argue, of course, but you can see what a lasting impression the man made.