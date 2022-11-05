Jodie Sweetin Did Her Own Sledding Stunt in ‘Merry Swissmas’ Movie, “That’s Actually Me”

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie Merry Swissmas is Alex Hensel (Jodie Sweetin, Fuller House, Full House). The young and single American architect decides to spend Christmas with her mother, Carol (Jane Wheeler), who just opened an inn in Switzerland.

When Alex arrives, she finds everything about village in the snowy mountains charming, including the inn manager, Liam Huber (Tim Rozon).

When Lifetime shared the sneak peek video above, which features Sweetin screaming and sledding down a hill, it wrote: “Oooo we’re SNOW ready.”

In the interview above, Sweetin says she did her own sledding stunts. “That’s really me.”

Get ready to see more of Sweetin: she finished filming Craft Me a Romance (see above), in which she plays the owner of a quaint arts and crafts store who is faced with an ultimatum when the owner of a big-box craft store business tells her she must either sell or be forced out.

Merry Swissmas premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, November 5 at 8 pm ET.