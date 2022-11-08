Joanna Gaines “Living More Freely” Stories Hitting Nerve With Married Couples

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines is promoting her new book, a memoir titled The Stories We Tell, on TV talk shows (The View) and in magazines including People. Gaines graces the cover of People’s November 15, 2022 issue.

As seen above, the gorgeous and talented celeb stuns on the cover in a denim-on-denim ensemble, and says she was bullied as a child but is now “living more freely” and embracing her Korean heritage.

Joanna Gaines has been speaking directly with the public too. As one fan wrote: “Your talk at silobration hit a nerve with both my wife and I. We look forward to reading your new book and working on ourselves and realizing that I AM ENOUGH!”

Silobration is an annual fall gathering in Waco, Texas organized by Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines. As seen in the video above, they “took it up a notch” for this year’s event and brought in a roller rink.

Joanna says that as she wrote The Stories We Tell, “I got to relive some of the best chapters of my story—like how light & free I felt on my skates when I was a little girl. Maybe you can relate to feeling like you’ve misplaced a part of yourself you really loved. Go back if you can — is there a piece of who you used to be that’s worth reclaiming?”

Above is a photo of Joanna’s parents; she captioned it: “The most beautiful love story. Happy 50th anniversary Mom & Dad.”