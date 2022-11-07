Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Jeremy Renner (Avengers, The Hurt Locker, Mission Impossible, The Bourne Legacy). The 51-year-old actor is promoting Season 2 of his crime drama Mayor of Kingstown with Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest.

Renner plays Mike McLusky, an ex-con who takes over as “Mayor” of the prison Kingstown, where he once served time. Wiest plays his mother.

When Renner shared the video below, from work with an icepack and a wrapped wrist, he wrote: “Today on set was SUPPOSED to be a ‘talky talk’ scene in a bar …. Yet it started off at 100 mph Bourne style sprints and stunts…” He added the hashtag #shouldofstretched.

Renner played Aaron Cross in The Bourne Legacy — epic motorcycle chase in Manila, below.

Renner’s good friend Chris Hemsworth replied: “Definitely should’ve stretched.” And Sharon Stone chimed in: “Oh my body is a map of blockbusters lol.”

Paramount says Season 2 of Mayor of Kingston, which is set in Michigan, tackles “themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown premieres on Sunday, January 15, 2023.