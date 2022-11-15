Jennifer Connelly Chops Off Hair for Louis Vuitton, “Love Your New Look”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, Oscar Award winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) often models. As seen below, the Top Gun: Maverick star has become a House Ambassador for the famous French fashion house Louis Vuitton

When Connelly shared the super short hair photos below, she captioned them: “Fresh chop for Louis Vuitton.”

Her fans are going wild over her new hair style. As one replied: “Love your new look.” Connelly’s Snowpiercer co-star Mickey Sumner (daughter of Sting and Trudie Styler) approved of the look with a series of fire emojis.

Celebrity hair stylist Serge Normant is credited with Connelly’s new short do. (He is also responsible for her long locks, below.)

Get ready to see more of Jennifer Connelly: she stars in the upcoming AppleTV sci-fi series Dark Matter with Joel Edgerton. It’s about a physicist (Edgerton, below) who’s “abducted into an alternate version of his life and quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived.”

Connelly is also set to star in the dark comedy Bad Behaviour. She plays the protagonist, a former child star who seeks enlightenment at a retreat led by spiritual leader while navigating a turbulent relationship with her stunt performer daughter (Alice Englert, The Power of the Dog). Englert wrote the script and directs.