When not filming a big Hollywood movie or a TV commercial, Friends star Jennifer Aniston is often modeling. As seen in the video below, she posed in several different ensembles — including a red hot peek-a-boo cutout swimsuit — for a photo shoot with Allure magazine.

When her fans watch the video, more than one commented on Aniston’s hair and its familiar style. “The hair is giving Season 6 Rachel Green vibes.” See Friends clip below of Rachel (Aniston) with Paul (Bruce Willis).

With the stunning photos below, Aniston thanked the magazine for making her the cover girl of Allure’s very last print issue. “End of an era,” Aniston wrote with a white heart emoji.

Get ready to see more of Aniston: she’s filming Season 3 of The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon. She BTS photos and video below.