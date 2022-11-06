Jenna Dewan Sizzles In Plunging Black Lace Mermaid Dress, “Smoke Show!”

On The Rookie episode ‘Crossfire,’ while LAPD Officers Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Harper (Mekia Cox) enlist Lucy’s (Melissa O’Neal) help to investigate the gang-related murder of a local shopkeeper, Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) tries to figure out a way to make Bailey (Jenna Dewan) feel more comfortable at home. ABC reports that “Bailey has been feeling off-center since the proposal.”

As seen in the sneak peek photo above, their conversation doesn’t start well.

When not filming The Rookie, Jenna is raising awareness and money for charities including amFAR. When she attended the recent fundraiser for amFAR, she turned heads in a stunning cutout black lace gown with a plunging neckline and feathers at the hem. More than one fan replied: “Sizzling!” Another wrote: “SMOKE SHOW!”

The designer of that dress, Georges Chakra, describes the piece as an “Embellished tulle mermaid gown with a studded decolté neckline and a ruffled silk gazar and feather hem.” The collection is meant to evoke: “a romantic youth wandering the streets of Paris” and at night “on zinc-covered rooftops and gazing through lacelike, wrought iron balconies.” (See the dress at his Paris rooftop show below.)

The Rookie airs Sundays at 10 pm ET on ABC, right after Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 9 pm with hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White, and Celebrity Jeopardy! with host Mayim Bialik at 8 pm.