Japanese Figure Skater Kaori Sakamoto Crushes Janet Jackson ‘Rock With U’ Routine

Japanese figure skater Kaori Sakamoto performed a routine set to a medley of Janet Jackson‘s music (including ‘Rock With U’) which contributed to Sakamoto winning the 2022 Skate America women’s championship held in Norwood, Massachusetts.

When the iconic pop star saw the amazing video (below), she shared it with her millions of fans on Instagram, congratulated Kaori, and wrote: “I LUV it!”

22-year-old Sakamoto is the 2022 World champion, the 2022 Olympic bronze medalist, the 2018 Four Continents champion, a two-time NHK Trophy champion, and a two-time Japanese national champion, among other accolades.

With Kaori on the 2022 Skate America podium are two American skaters: Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito.

Get ready to see more of Janet Jackson: she gave a rare exclusive interview to Harper’s Bazaar (see below).

In the interview, Jackson talks about her collaboration with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Kenneth Goh Styles, who styled her in Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Bulgari and jewelry designed by Qatari artisans for the photo shoot.