When not playing investigative reporter in the ABC crime drama Alaska Daily, two-time Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank (Boys Don’t Cry, Million Dollar Baby) spends time at home.

As seen below, Swank and her husband, Philip Schneider, opened the doors of their home “nestled in the wilderness of the southwest Colorado mountains” to a camera crew from Architectural Digest.

Swank’s fans and famous friends (Sharon Stone, Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, standup comedian Chelsea Handler) are dropping compliments about the photo shoot of her private “dog-friendly” home.

As seen in the photos above and below, the house is parrot-friendly, too.

The AD article includes a quote from designer Mark Zeff who has worked with Swank on four of her homes. Zeff says of the new Colorado home: “The dogs, much to my dismay, are allowed back in the house after they’ve been in the outdoors with the mud and the snow.”

Zeff adds: “The house is very honest and unpretentious… the way they live and the way the house is designed is very conducive to the connection that they have with these dogs.”